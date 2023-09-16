Why Prime Minister of Georgia goes to US

16 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian government website

Georgia revealed why Irakli Garibashvili goes to the US. He will take part in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. The prime minister will also have bilateral meetings.

The Georgian delegation led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will visit the US, the press service of the head of government of the republic reports.

It is noted that the Prime Minister of Georgia will take part in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be held in New York. There, Garibashvili will read an address.

In addition to the address, the head of the Georgian government will have bilateral meetings with the leaders of other states.