Arbitration against Armenia started by Azerbaijan

16 Sep. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan has begun an arbitration against Yerevan for causing harm to the environment during the occupation, the deputy head of the Supreme Court of the Azerbaijan Republic said. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

Azerbaijan has begun arbitration proceedings against Armenia in accordance with the rules of the Berne Convention. Baku accuses Yerevan of destroying the environment during the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands.

According to the Deputy Head of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Askerov, the process of investigating Armenia’s environmental crimes against Azerbaijan continues.

Addressing the audience at the international conference in Cholpon-Ata, he spoke in detail about the work done to protect the environment. The deputy stated that the concepts of “Smart City” and “Smart Village”, which are of great environmental importance, are now being applied in Azerbaijan.