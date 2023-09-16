Erdogan suggests Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan to meet

16 Sep. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed to the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to hold quadripartite negotiations to discuss the situation in the South Caucasus.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to hold negotiations in a four-party format.

According to the head of the Turkish Republic, it is planned to discuss the situation in the South Caucasus, in particular, the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

He noted that holding a trilateral meeting of state leaders is Ankara's priority, however, Erdoğan added, Türkiye proposes to meet in a quadrilateral format.