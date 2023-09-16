Why Türkiye and Europe’s ways may diverge?

16 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the West has not been keeping its promises to Türkiye for 50 years. He said that the roads of Ankara and the European Union may diverge.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the European Union wants to distance itself from Ankara. According to him, this could lead to Türkiye and Europe falling apart.

Previously, he accused the West of not keeping promises for 50 years - not accepting Türkiye into the EU and slowing down the membership process.

“The European Union is trying to distance itself from Türkiye. Against the backdrop of the European Union taking steps in this direction, we, in turn, will give our assessment of these processes and then, if necessary, we can take a very different path,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.