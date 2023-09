18 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar to ruble exchange rate did not change at the Moscow Exchange opening on September 18 compared to the previous level and remains at 96.81 rubles.

The euro exchange rate decreased by 16.75 kopecks, to 102.76 rubles.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate decreased by 1.1 kopecks to 13.24 rubles.