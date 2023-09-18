ICRC vehicles move freely along Aghdam-Khankendi road

A truck and two cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have passed through Aghdam and reached Askeran. Now the vehicles are moving towards Khankendi.
No obstacles have been created for the food cargo vehicles in the territories liberated from occupation.
According to official of the public relations department of the ICRC Ilaha Huseynova, the ICRC's humanitarian cargo includes flour and medical supplies.
"We are very pleased that the decision-makers reached a humanitarian consensus and this operation took place. We hope that the humanitarian consensus will support the continuous delivery of the assistance that people need," she said.