ICRC vehicles move freely along Aghdam-Khankendi road

18 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A truck and two cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have passed through Aghdam and reached Askeran. Now the vehicles are moving towards Khankendi.

No obstacles have been created for the food cargo vehicles in the territories liberated from occupation.

According to official of the public relations department of the ICRC Ilaha Huseynova, the ICRC's humanitarian cargo includes flour and medical supplies.