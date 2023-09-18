Iran expels third of IAEA inspectors

18 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has revoked the licenses of several inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in response to political pressure from Western countries on the IAEA, Spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said.

According to Kanaani, Iran had previously cautioned against political pressures on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to concerns about the agency’s misuse by other nations.

"These inspectors are among the most experienced Agency experts with unique knowledge in enrichment technology. They have conducted essential verification work at the enrichment facilities in Iran which are under Agency safeguards," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Grossi acknowledged that Iran’s move is not against the rules of the Non-Proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement but added that the right to expel inspectors “has been exercised by Iran in a manner that affects in a direct and severe way the ability of the IAEA to conduct effectively its inspections in Iran.”