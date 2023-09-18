Georgian PM meets Erdogan in New York

18 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Regional security matters, strategic partnership and new prospects of cooperation were discussed in a meeting between Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Garibashvili noted the two countries had achieved “significant” progress in cooperation, reflected in both economic and political dimensions, according to the government administration.

The Georgian PM stressed the existing regional projects were a “clear” example of “effective” strategic cooperation, sustainable development and reliable partnership between the two countries that would bring “more economic independence, security and prosperity” to both countries.

In addition, Garibashvili extended his gratitude to Erdoğan for his “strong” support for Georgia's EU and NATO integration.