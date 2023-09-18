Families in Kakheti to receive compensation for hail damage

18 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Families affected by hail and strong winds in Georgia's region of Kakheti on September 17 will receive compensation for the damage caused by the weather, the government administration said on Monday.

The decision, made on the initiative of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, will aim to help the locals whose property and farms were damaged as the adverse weather conditions hit the locality overnight between Sunday and Monday.

The hail and wind damaged houses, cars, vineyards and agricultural fields in Telavi, Kvareli and Lagodekhi municipalities while also uprooting trees and downing power lines.