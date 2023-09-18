Hungary flags possible delay for Sweden's NATO bid

18 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary is not sure it needs to approve Sweden's bid to join NATO, the parliament speaker, senior lawmaker of the ruling Fidesz party Laszlo Kover said, potentially signalling further delays to the process.

"It is not sure we need to approve this bid," Laszlo Kover told HirTV, referring to Sweden.

Hungary’s ratification process has been stranded in parliament since July 2022, with Budapest airing concerns about Sweden’s NATO membership over Swedish politicians’ criticism of Hungary’s democratic backsliding. Turkiye and Hungary have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid to join NATO.