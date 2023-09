18 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's State Security Service claimed it had uncovered a plan to cause “civil unrest” and overthrow the country’s government using a “Euromaidan scenario” this autumn.

The state body said the group planned to stage their plans between October and December of this year, through use of public fallout of the potentially negative decision by the European Union bodies on granting Georgia the bloc’s membership candidate status, with the ultimate goal of changing the government by “violent means”.