Europe praisies opening of Lachin-Khankendi, Agdam-Khankendi roads

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
Charles Michel said that the European Union welcomes the simultaneous opening of the Agdam Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads. He stressed that they should be opened on a regular basis.
President of the European Council Charles Michel commented on his page on the social network “X” the simultaneous opening of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads.
He said that the European Union welcomes the opening of roads and added that they should be opened on a regular basis.
Michel also emphasized the importance of starting negotiations between the Armenians living in Khankendi and the Azerbaijani authorities. According to him, Europe will support the dialogue.