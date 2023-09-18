Europe praisies opening of Lachin-Khankendi, Agdam-Khankendi roads

18 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Charles Michel said that the European Union welcomes the simultaneous opening of the Agdam Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads. He stressed that they should be opened on a regular basis.

President of the European Council Charles Michel commented on his page on the social network “X” the simultaneous opening of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads.

He said that the European Union welcomes the opening of roads and added that they should be opened on a regular basis.

Michel also emphasized the importance of starting negotiations between the Armenians living in Khankendi and the Azerbaijani authorities. According to him, Europe will support the dialogue.