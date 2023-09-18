Early frosts expected in Moscow region on Tuesday

18 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This night, light frosts are expected in the capital region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns of sub-zero temperatures and asks drivers to be vigilant.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Moscow Region, based on the forecast of meteorologists, published a warning about freezing.

“In the night and early morning on September 19, frosts to -2 °C are expected in the Moscow region,”

– Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reports.

Roads may be slippery overnight and Tuesday morning, and motorists are asked to comply with the speed limit and avoid sudden maneuvers on the road.