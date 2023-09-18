EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia - what to be included in new package

18 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is gradually starting work on a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, the 12th in a row. Specific proposals for new restrictions have already been received.

The EU may present a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in October. The discussion will begin in the near future, the media reports.

The new restrictions might be submitted for consideration in the first half of October. The specific measures may be revealed at the October EU-US summit, Bloomberg reports, citing its sources.

What sanctions will the European Union introduce against the Russian Federation?

The news outlet names possible areas to which restrictions may apply.