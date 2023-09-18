EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia - what to be included in new package

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
The European Union is gradually starting work on a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, the 12th in a row. Specific proposals for new restrictions have already been received.
The EU may present a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in October. The discussion will begin in the near future, the media reports.
The new restrictions might be submitted for consideration in the first half of October. The specific measures may be revealed at the October EU-US summit, Bloomberg reports, citing its sources.
What sanctions will the European Union introduce against the Russian Federation?
The news outlet names possible areas to which restrictions may apply.
- Several countries have proposed imposing restrictions on the Russian nuclear sector.
- The idea is being voiced to ban the import of diamonds from Russia.
- There is an initiative to blacklist LNG from the Russian Federation.
- The Russian IT sector may also become a subject to sanctions.