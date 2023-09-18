Türkiye may build new airport in Gagauzia

18 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Gagauz autonomy in Moldova asked Turkish investors to assist in the construction of a new airport in the region, which will open up new opportunities for Moldovan businessmen.

Turkish investors can revive the airport in Gagauz Ceadir-Lunga - the conditions for the construction of a new airport were discussed during the official visit to Ankara by the head of the Gagauz autonomy of Moldova, Evgenia Gutsul.

“I got an opportunity to meet with one of the major Turkish investors in infrastructure projects. We discussed the readiness to build a modern airport in Gagauzia with an estimated cost of € 200 mln,”

- Evgenia Gutsul wrote in her Telegram channel