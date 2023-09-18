Zakir Hasanov, DG of Israeli Ministry of Defense meet in Baku

18 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Director General of Israel's Defense Ministry is on an official visit to Azerbajian. In Baku, he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, who praised the high level of the bilateral relations.

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Israel Defense Ministry’s Director General Eyal Zamir, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence reports.

The current level of the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations is high, Hasanov underlined during the meeting.

According to Zamir, the bilateral meetings and mutual visits are important for further expansion of existing ties. During the meeting, the parties discussed defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel.