Iran’s ex-president in US sanctions list

18 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is in the US sanctions list. Joe Biden announced the expansion of the anti-Iranian sanctions list.

Washington is introducing new sanctions against Tehran, the American president announced the restrictions.

According to Joe Biden, restrictions are being imposed on Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. The Iranian politician won the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic twice: in 2005 and 2009. Thus, he held this post for two consecutive terms.

In addition, the US President clarified, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence is now under the US sanctions.