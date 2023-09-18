Kabardino-Balkaria to allocate funds for construction of modular hotels

18 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Construction of new modular hotels is underway in the Kabardino-Balkaria. The recreational facilities will appear in Nalchik and in four districts of the republic.

By 2025, over 570 mln rubles will be allocated to Kabardino-Balkaria for the construction of modular hotels, the head of the KBR wrote in his Telegram channel.

“The amount of federal funds for the current year amounted to almost 284 mln rubles. In 2024, state support for investment projects to create modular hotels will amount to 289.5 mln rubles,”

– Kazbek Kokov wrote.

According to him, hotels of this type are currently being built in Nalchik and in four regions of the republic.