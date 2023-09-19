Truck explodes on mine in Azerbaijan's Khojavend

19 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On September 19, at about 04:00, the police received information that a truck was blown up by an anti-tank mine on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road in the Khojavend region of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan reported.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that as a result of the explosion of a Hovo truck belonging to Azeravtoyol OJSC on a mine, the driver and passenger died on the spot, Trend reported.

The civilians were employees of Directorate No. 43 of the State Highway Agency of Azerbaijan Farhad Guliyev and Samir Sadikhov.

The Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service opened a criminal case under articles "terrorism", "murder of two or more persons by an organized gang", "repeatedly illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and transportation of firearms, its complete parts, ammunition, explosives and devices by an organized group" and other articles.

Comprehensive investigative and operational measures are being carried out in the criminal case.