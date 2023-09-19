"Texans for a mine-free world - Azerbaijan" campaign launched in U.S.

19 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A "Texans for a mine-free world - Azerbaijan" campaign was launched in Dallas, the U.S., in relation with the landmine problem in Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the project is to attract the attention of the international community to the problem of landmines in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan and to help the demining process of our lands by purchasing mine-detecting dogs and sending them to Baku.

September 29 is the deadline for collecting the funds required to purchase and send these specially trained dogs to Azerbaijan. A cultural event will be held in Dallas in 2023.