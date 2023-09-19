Terrorism in Karabakh must be stopped!

19 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The landmine explosions in Azerbaijan's Khojavand, which killed 6 people, once again demonstrate that Armenia's main goal is to escalate military tensions in the region and to engage in terrorism, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry recalled that Armenia has not withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan in gross violation of Paragraph 4 of the Trilateral Statement and continued military activities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the purpose of these provocations is to prevent the large-scale post-conflict reconstruction work from being carried out, to disrupt the civilian population working in these territories, as well as to stop the return of IDPs and their peaceful life in their lands.

Baku stressed that in order to ensure peace and security in the region, military provocations and terrorist acts committed by Yerevan and the puppet regime Armenia created must be resolutely condemned and prevented.