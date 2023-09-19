U.S. prisoner swap: two freed Iranians back to Tehran

19 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five Americans imprisoned in Iran were freed yesterday as part of a diplomatic deal that saw five imprisoned Iranians released from the United States.

The two Iranians arrived in Tehran on Monday evening after departing from the Qatari capital of Doha earlier in the day, PressTV reported.

As part of the deal, the U.S. administration unfroze nearly $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue that had been held in South Korea since 2018.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that two of the Iranian prisoners held in the United States plan to stay in the U.S., two plan to return to Iran and one would go to a different country where family lived.