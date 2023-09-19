U.S. national debt reaches all-time high

19 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. national debt hit a new milestone, topping $33 trillion for the first time, according to data published by the U.S. Treasury Department Monday.

The record amount reflects the size of the gross national debt, which includes all financial liabilities of the federal government. A separate measure of debt held by the public, which excludes debt the government owes itself, stands at roughly $26 trillion.

The numbers highlight just how rapidly the debt is growing. In June, lawmakers battled over raising the debt limit, which then stood at $31.4 trillion. The debt quickly jumped to $32 trillion, then to $33 trillion in just a few months. According to some projections, the debt is on track to top $50 trillion by the end of the decade.