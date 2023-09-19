Azykh and Taglar caves: Armenia presents territorial claims to Azerbaijan once again

19 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia opposed the inclusion of the Azykh and Taglar caves in Azerbaijan on the UNESCO World Heritage List, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade said.

He noted that during the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh on September 18, Armenia spoke against inclusion of Azerbaijan’s Azykh & Taghlar caves into the tentative World Heritage List.