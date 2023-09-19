Protesters in Yerevan storm government building

19 Sep. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A protest against the Prime Minister of Armenia is taking place in Yerevan. At this moment, the participants to the rally are attempting to storm the government building.

On Tuesday, September 19, a protest rally is taking place in the central square of Yerevan. The rally participants demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The protesters are chanting ”traitor”, thus calling the prime-minister. They are also throwing plastic bottles at law enforcement officers.

According to the latest information, protesters began to storm the government building. Currently, they are attempting to break through the police cordon.