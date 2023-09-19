Azerbaijani Armed Forces break through several Armenian positions in Karabakh

19 Sep. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Assistant to the Azerbaijani leader Hikmet Hajiyev reported a breakthrough in the positions of the Armenian servicemen in Karabakh. He emphasized that Baku is determined to achieve its goals.

The Azerbaijani armed forces broke through several positions of the Armenian servicemen in Karabakh, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan said in an interview with Reuters.

"Azerbaijan's intention is to close the chapter of hostility and confrontation. Enough is enough. We can no longer tolerate the presence of the armed forces on our territory, as well as a structures (fake regime created by Yerevan in Karabakh - editor's note) that pose threat to security and sovereignty of Azerbaijan every day, ”

– Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.