Karabakh is Azerbaijan, Erdogan says to UN

19 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, stated that Karabakh, where Azerbaijan carries out anti-terrorist activities, is Azerbaijani territory.

“Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan. Everyone now recognizes this fact. And we do not accept any other status. We support the steps taken by Azerbaijan and walk together under the motto “one nation, two states,” defending our territorial integrity,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader further emphasized that Yerevan failed to take advantage of the historic opportunity in Karabakh.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.