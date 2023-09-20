Separatists in Khankendi surrender

20 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Separatist forces in Khankendi have surrendered to Azerbaijan and pledged to lay down their arms.

Armed separatists in Khankendi have just surrendered and pledged to lay down their arms. Through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, they promised to lay down their arms and withdraw heavy equipment from the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

Armenian media outlets reported that the separatist leaders in Khankendi decided to surrender in connection with the anti-terrorist operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. During negotiations mediated by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, they agreed that the formations of Armenia’s armed forces stationed in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and illegal armed groups lay down their arms and withdraw heavy equipment from the republic.

The disarmament of the militants began at 12:00 Moscow time, since that moment the separatists pledged not to conduct any military operations against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.



Thus, they promised to fulfill Baku’s main condition for stopping the anti-terrorist operation in the Karabakh economic region launched a day ago - the Armenian Armed Forces and illegal armed formations are obliged to lay down their arms.

In addition, the separatist leaders agreed to visit Yevlakh tomorrow to approve the procedure for the reintegration of the Armenians of Khankendi and pledged not to block this process.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan confirmed this information. An agreement has been reached as of 12:00 Moscow time to stop the antiterror measures under the following terms: the formations of Armenia’s armed forces and illegal armed groups lay down their arms, withdraw from their battle positions and military outposts, all the ammunition and heavy military equipment is handed over.

The process is conducted in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region