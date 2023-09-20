Pashinyan to have difficult talks with Putin

20 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin expects to agree on the terms of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are waiting for the terms of the telephone conversation between President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan to be agreed. As soon as this conversation takes place, we will inform you," Dmitry Peskov said.

In addition, the spokesman said that contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are not being prepared but will take place if necessary.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.