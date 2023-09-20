Nakhchivan to become Azerbaijan’s new tourist center

20 Sep. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In the near future, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan will become a region with various tourist attractions.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will see the active development, which will also affect the tourism cluster in the framework of the “Detailed Action Plan of the State Program for Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027” approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Foremost, projects will be developed for various types of tourism, including winter, rural, ecotourism and others, and a tourist atlas of the autonomy will also be prepared. The city of Nakhchivan will become the tourist center of the region, a large thematic tourist center will be created near Lake Batabat.