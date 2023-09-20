EU admitts its unwillingness to implement grain deal

20 Sep. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Josep Borrell's latest statement is nothing more than a recognition that the European Union is not able to provide Russian conditions for the resumption of the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko said today.

The fact that the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borel, publicly stated that there is no possibility of resuming the grain deal indicates that the European Union is not ready to fulfill the obligations set forth in the part of the RF-UN memorandum, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Alexander Grushko said.

“This is actually an admission that the European Union is not ready and will not fulfill the obligations that were recorded in the so-called Russian part of the memorandum, that we signed with the UN,”

- Alexander Grushko said.

Nevertheless, Russia and Türkiye manage to successfully resolve technical issues regarding the supply of 1 million tons of grain, the diplomat noted.