Rallies in Yerevan: situation hots up

20 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Rallies continue ravaging the capital of Armenia after Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh. Protesters clash with security forces and tear up Russian passports.

The situation in Yerevan is heating up: protesters are clashing with the police. The tense situation is reported by the Armenian media.

Protests at the Armenian government

The majority of protesters gathered at the government building. The police cordoned it off. The clashes with the police are reported there. Protesters throw stones and bottles at security forces.

According to the Armenian Investigative Committee, a 67-year-old previously convicted man was detained. He had two knives in possession.