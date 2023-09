21 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense refuted the information spread by Yerevan that Azerbaijan's forces allegedly opened fire at Armenian positions.

The information disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the shelling of the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Zod settlement by Azerbaijani Army at 22:50 (21:50 Moscow time) on September 19 is completely false.

The ministry said that Baku categorically refutes this information.