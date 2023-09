21 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has no issue with the U.N. nuclear watchdog's inspection of its nuclear sites, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told a press conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"We have no problem with the inspections but the problem is with some inspectors ... those inspectors that are trustworthy can continue their work in Iran," Raisi said.

The president added that Tehran's decision was in reaction to some unfair statements by the Western members of the IAEA.