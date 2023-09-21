Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan discuss completion of operation in Karabakh

21 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

"During the telephone conversation, the presidents exchanged views on the completion of local anti-terrorist measures and the laying down weapons and disarming of illegal armed groups in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

The conversation took place on September 20 at the Turkish side's initiative.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.