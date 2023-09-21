Türkiye's Defense Minister congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

21 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

Guler congratulated the Azerbaijan Defense Minister on the successful completion of anti-terror measures and noted that Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.

Besides, the Turkish minister expressed deep condolences to the families of the military servicemen who became martyrs and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured persons.

Hasanov spoke about the military success achieved in all directions in a short period of time during local anti-terror measures carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, a detailed exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest took place.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.