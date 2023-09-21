Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin discuss Karabakh

21 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have discussed the successful anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service said.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev apologized and expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on September 20.

"A thorough investigation will be carried out into what happened to the Russian peacekeepers and the perpetrators will be punished. The prosecutor general's offices of the countries are in close contact on the matter. The Azerbaijani president also expressed his readiness to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims," the statement reads.

The sides highlighted the importance of consistently implementing the agreements on a full ceasefire in Karabakh that were reached with the assistance of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The priority steps for further stabilization of the situation and overcoming humanitarian problems in the region were also discussed.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.