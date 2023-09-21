Russian government approves list of countries allowed to trade on Russian markets

21 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brokers and banks of friendly or neutral nations will be allowed to trade on the Russian currency and derivative markets, the Russian government said.

The order approving the list of such states was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"The list includes over 30 nations, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, China, Cuba, Malaysia, Morocco, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkiye, and South Africa," the ministry said.

The measure is designed to increase the efficiency of the direct convertibility of national currencies of friendly and neutral nations as well as to form direct quotations to the ruble to meet the demand of the Russian economy for settlements in national currency.