Russia to welcome over 60,000 Iranian tourists in 2023

21 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Daria Melekhova/Vestnik Kavkaza

By the end of the year, over 60,000 travelers from Iran will arrive in Russia on a visa-free basis. Special tours around the republics of the North Caucasian Federal District will be organized for them.

The expected flow of Iranian tourists to Russia under the visa-free regime will amount to 60,000 people this year, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation informed.

Today, the first guests from Iran arrived in the country. The delegation included representatives of the tourism industry interested in working with North Caucasus republics. Delegates will spend a week in the region and create special routes for Iranian travelers.