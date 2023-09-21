Azerbaijani servicemen help wounded Armenian woman

21 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani military personnel and doctors provided assistance to a wounded representative of the Armenian population of Karabakh, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

The Armenian resident of Karabakh was assisted by Azerbaijani military personnel. The relevant message was published by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The incident occurred today in the Khojavend district. An Armenian woman who was wounded approached the Azerbaijani servicemen asking for help.

She was immediately provided with the necessary first aid. Then the woman was evacuated to a nearby military hospital.

Military doctors performed a surgery. Currently, the woman is in good condition.