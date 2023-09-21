Warehouse for Armenian ammunition masked as farm found in Kelbajar district

21 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani military found an ammunition warehouse masked as a farm in one of the villages of the Kelbajar region, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

© Photo: Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan