Protesters in Yerevan block streets

21 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

On September 21, a rally against Nikol Pashinyan continues in Yerevan. Demonstrators are blocking the streets, the police have begun detaining protesters.

At these moments, a rally is taking place in the center of Yerevan. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

To date, the rally participants have blocked France Square, the circus building, and a number of intersections. The Russian Embassy building is not blocked at the moment. The security measures of the embassy were strengthened.

Major streets are expected to be blocked on September 22. The rally is planned for 07:30 local time (06:30 Moscow time), and by 10:00, the demonstrators intend to approach the government building.