Erdogan intends to support ties with Russia

Relations between Moscow and Ankara will not change and will remain positive. The Turkish side is interested in cooperation, especially in the matter of creating a gas hub.

Relations between Russia and Türkiye will remain positive, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured.

The countries are cooperating in various fields and planning to create a gas hub in Türkiye.

"We will maintain our relations with Russia in a positive way. Because we are very interested in turning Thrace into a gas hub,”

– Erdoğan said.

