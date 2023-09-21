Erdogan intends to support ties with Russia

21 Sep. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Relations between Moscow and Ankara will not change and will remain positive. The Turkish side is interested in cooperation, especially in the matter of creating a gas hub.

Relations between Russia and Türkiye will remain positive, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured.

The countries are cooperating in various fields and planning to create a gas hub in Türkiye.

"We will maintain our relations with Russia in a positive way. Because we are very interested in turning Thrace into a gas hub,”

– Erdoğan said.