Global financial system, UN must be reformed, Turkish Foreign Ministry says

21 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry spoke about the problem of trust in the UN Security Council and the need for reforms, that are also necessary in the UN and the global financial system.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized the UN Security Council and called for reform of both the Security Council and the UN itself, as well as the global financial system.

"The UN Charter places responsibility for maintaining global security on the Security Council. But there is an issue of trust in it as a whole. When the Security Council is ineffective, the entire UN fails. But reforms should not be limited to the UN. We need a new global financial system, more inclusive, challenge-ready, transparent and resilient,”

– the Turkish minister said.