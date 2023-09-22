Hungary blocks EU’s anti-Azerbaijani statement

22 Sep. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Hungary vetoed an EU statement condemning Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities in Khankendi. The EU countries planned to make the joint statement.

Hungary vetoed the general statement of the European Union regarding the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The anti-Azerbaijani biased statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell related to Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist operation in Khankendi was supposed to be a joint statement of all 27 EU member states, but Hungary vetoed it.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.