Pashinyan not excludes Khankendi Armenians’ moving to Armenia

22 Sep. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenians from Karabakh will be able to return to Armenia if the life conditions in their homeland become unbearable.

According to the head of the Armenian government, Nikol Pashinyan, the move of Armenians from Karabakh to Armenia could take place if it is unbearable for them to live in their homes. According to him, 40,000 places have already been prepared for them.

“The moving will be organized, if there is evidence that it is impossible for them to live in their homes… We have done certain work, and now 40,000 places have been prepared in Armenia,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.

Yesterday, official Baku handed over a reintegration plan to the Karabakh Armenians.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.