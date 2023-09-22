Protests in Armenia: Tevanyan and Kocharyan’s son detained

22 Sep. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Armenian police website

Today, in Yerevan, during protests, the police detained several dozen people. Among them are Robert Kocharyan’ son and Andranik Tevanyan. Levon Kocharyan required medical help after being arrested.

Opposition protests continue in Yerevan since early morning. The protesters demand the resignation of the Armenian authorities. Mass arrests are underway.

The morning in the Armenian capital began with the deployment of police cordons and the blocking of various streets by oppositionists. Participants in the civil rally blocked Myasnikyan Avenue, Saryan Street, Amiryan Street and other transport links. On Saryan Street, law enforcement officers detained the leader of the Mother Armenia Alliance, Andranik Tevanyan. According to Tevanyan’s lawyer, the representative of the National Committee for the Coordination of the National Movement was brought to the Investigative Committee.

The son of the ex-president of Armenia, one of the instigators of the Karabakh conflict, Robert Kocharyan, Levon, was also detained. He was detained on Amiryan Street, where clashes between protesters and police took place. According to his lawyer, Kocharyan Jr. was beaten during the arrest and will be hospitalized.