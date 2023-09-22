Kremlin makes statement on grain deal

22 Sep. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The grain deal is still irrelevant, as Moscow sees no progress in fulfilling its demands.

The representative of official Moscow, Dmitry Peskov, announced the absence of positive dynamics in fulfilling the demands of the Russian side that are necessary for the Black Sea grain initiative to be revived.

“No, there is no progress yet,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the European Union was postponing providing Russian conditions for reviving the deal. Nonetheless, Moscow and Ankara successfully cooperate in resolving grain supply issues.