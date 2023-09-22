Georgia,Türkiye FMs discuss situation in the region

22 Sep. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

Negotiations between the heads of the foreign ministries of Georgia and Türkiye took place in the US. One of the central topics of conversation was the situation in the region.

At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting was held between the Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Türkiye, Ilya Darchiashvili and Hakan Fidan, a message posted following the negotiations on the website of the Georgian Foreign Ministry reads.

“The ministers expressed their satisfaction with the meeting held between the Prime Minister of Georgia and the President of Türkiye within the framework of the General Assembly that became another expression of the close friendship and partnership between the two countries,”

– the ministry informs.

One of the central topics discussed at the meeting was the latest events in the region. The heads of foreign affairs ministries once again stated the need for peace for the further stable development of the region.