Tractor driver injured by mine explosion in Shusha

Another two mine incidents occurred in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In Shusha, a tractor was blown up by a mine yesterday, fortunately, no one was injured.

Today, a civilian in Shusha was injured by a mine.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, an explosion occurred in the village of Khalfaly, Shusha district, when a local tractor driver was engaged in road construction work.

The territory is under the control of the Azerbaijani army, but it has not yet been cleared of mines.

As a result of the explosion, a man born in 1965 received minor injuries.

“Mining of residential areas is another indicator of Armenia’s insidious intentions against civilians and an inclination towards terorism,”

- the statement of the Ministry of Defence reads.